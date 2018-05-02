Investigators probe 'suspicious' Hervey Bay house fire

UP IN FLAMES: Firefighters on the scene of a house fire that broke out on Hillcrest Ave on Monday night.

UP IN FLAMES: Firefighters on the scene of a house fire that broke out on Hillcrest Ave on Monday night. Annie Perets

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a suspicious fire which gutted a Scarness home.

Emergency crews were called to the house in Hillcrest Ave about 9.15pm on Monday night.

The floorboards of the top storey of the split-level home were reportedly alight when fire crews arrived.

It took about seven fire crews to bring the blaze under control about 10.30pm.

One resident said he heard "chaos" outside about 10pm as fire crews and police combed the scene.

"There were a lot of lights and sirens, and I saw the second window was on fire," the man told the Chronicle.

Gas and atmospheric testing was conducted after the fire was extinguished, but nothing was found.

Paramedics were on standby at the scene but the property was found to be vacant.

Forensic investigators combed through the blackened rooms yesterday and were waiting to speak with the property owner and neighbours.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the cause of the blaze had not been determined, but authorities were treating it as "suspicious."

Police are still waiting to speak with the property owner and more neighbours.

The house, believed to be a rental property, suffered significant damage.

The building's owners declined to comment while the investigation was ongoing.