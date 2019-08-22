JOBS BOOST: Investment in M'boro training hub on horizon

NEW SKILLS: DTM Timber general manager Curly Tatnell with Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien. The training hub will aim to match up skills with various industries across the region.

NEW SKILLS: DTM Timber general manager Curly Tatnell with Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien. The training hub will aim to match up skills with various industries across the region. Alistair Brightman

A FIFTY million dollar election commitment that promised to deliver training to put young people into the workforce has not been forgotten.

In the weeks before the Federal Election, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced an Industry Training Hub would be opened in Maryborough if the Coalition Government triumphed.

Yesterday he confirmed the $50.6 million initiative would be rolled out across the nation over the next two-and-a-half years.

A total of 10 hubs will be established across Australia, with the first two opened from January next year and the remaining eight from January the following year.

The government could not say when the Maryborough hub would open.

However, Mr O'Brien said there would be a tender process to determine the location of the hub.

"The Liberal and Nationals 2019 Federal Budget included a commitment of over $525 million to ensure Australia's vocational education and training sector delivers the skills critical to the economy now and into the future," he said.

"As part of this package, the Government will invest $50.6 million to trial Industry Training Hubs in 10 regions across Australia with high youth unemployment, including one in Maryborough.

"The Industry Training Hubs will target Year 11 and 12 students, and encourage young people to build skills and choose occupations in demand in their region to help eliminate high youth unemployment rates.

"Young people, aged 15-24, in Maryborough may also apply for a scholarship to undertake an eligible VET Approved Program of Study at the Certificate III to Advanced Diploma level.

"The new Hub will strengthen partnerships between local schools, employers and industries, and ensure that vocational education programs are tailored to meet local workforce needs and skills demands. The scholarships are valued at up to $17,500 each."