Investment property for kids gets support

Do you think it's a good idea to set your kids up with investment property?

A STORY the Chronicle shared about Aussie parents who bought primary school aged kids their own investment properties got huge support from readers on Facebook.

The pair of primary school children have become pre-teen property moguls after their parents bought them each a home for later in life.

Most readers were all for the move saying it's a good investment, while others believed it was their business and no-one else's.

Ainslie Taylor: "They bought two investment properties, no big deal."

"Most parents I think would try and help their kids get a head start if they were financially able.

"But for many it's buying their first car, not an apartment.

"Lucky kids."

Kelly Lord: "Good on them for wanting to give their kids the best start in life."

"I am sure they can get a good return until the kids are of age and if they are in a position where they can do this why not?"

"Oh and what business is it of anyone else's anyway."

Mel Duffy: "Their kids, their business!"

Amanda Langshaw: "I think good on them, setting them up for life why not its only going to get harder."

"Smart move."

Sabrina Spice: "Good investment if you have the money."

Cj Jones: "I'm sure these kids will be really hard, reliable workers when they're grown."

Kim Howson: "If I had enough money I'd buy my son real estate."

Sharon Arrowsmith: "What a great idea and why not if you can afford to."

Kym Calleja: "A great investment for their children's future, good on them."

