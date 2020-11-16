Menu
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 10:53 AM
The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

