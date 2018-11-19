Invictus Games medallist calls for athletics track upgrade

CALLS from an Invictus Games gold medal winner for upgraded athletics facilities have been ignored by council.

Hervey Bay athletics legend Daniel "Stix McGavin” Parker, who claimed several medals at what could have been his last Invictus Games just one month ago, has urged Fraser Coast Regional Council to seriously explore the inclusion of a tartan athletics track at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct.

A running track is included in later stages of the sport precinct plan published on the council website. An athletics track is also included in the business case.

Hervey Bay Athletics Club members use a grass running track at Dundowran. The longest stretch of synthetic track is the 55m long jump run-up.

UPGRADE REQURED: Local athletes currently use a grass track at Dundowran, but Invictus Games medallist Daniel "Stix” Park wants to see a tartan athletics track developed at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct. Matthew McInerney

Stix, a former combat engineer in the Australian army, returned from the Invictus Games with a number of new personal best times, and two gold medals and three silvers from 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump and the relay team.

He said a tartan track could have untold benefits for local athletes from a range of sports.

"I was getting cortisone injections just to compete here because of how hard the track is,” Stix said. "We can't control the rain or anything. It would make a huge difference.

"It's not just athletics. Any code of football, netballers - all codes can utilise it, they can all use the track for training and warm-ups. It's low impact, and it's designed to be comfortable on joints.”

Stix is one of a growing number of talented track stars, including multi-class athlete Matthew Taylor, who recently broke 10 state athletics records in the T20 classification.

DRONE PHOTOS: Progress photos of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct on November 15, 2018. Matthew McInerney

A tartan track, the closest of which is at Bundaberg, could allow more people with disabilities to participate in athletics.

"Athletes in wheelchairs can't use grass, they need a tartan track to compete,” Stix said.

"Hervey Bay would be a beneficial place for state competitions but they look past us because we don't have a track.”

The Chronicle asked council for more details about the proposed athletics track, including whether or not it was still part of the plan, if council would consider moving the track's construction to an earlier stage of the development and if there was support from local, state or national athletics bodies.

CEO Ken Diehm ducked those questions in a statement.

He said further consideration has "not been made with respect to the development of further stages of the Sports Precinct at this point in time”, and council was focused on the construction of netball and football clubhouses, and the carpark on the ring road.