Invisible issue of homelessness in our community: letter

PAY ATTENTION: Homeless person's week aims to shine a light on an often unseen issue.

HOMELESS Person's Week runs from August 7-13.

There are more than 105,000 homeless people in Australia, 44,000 of which are under the age of 25, Homeless Person's Week aims to raise awareness for those doing it tough.

One in five homeless people seeking assistance are being turned away from vital, emergency accommodation services.

In modern Australia, these statistics are alarming and there is a lot of work to be done to fix this.

Homeless Persons' Week raises awareness of these figures in the hopes of gaining support for this significant issue.

People often only see homelessness as those sleeping and begging on the streets, but we need to ensure that our invisible homeless people are taken care of.

Homelessness is all around us.

People who are forced to couch surf, sleep in cars or those who just don't have a home to return to every night are the invisible homeless.

It is often convenient for us to forget or ignore them but these people need our help.

Now in its fourth year, our campaign #laceitup aims to bring awareness and funds to fight homelessness.

Purchasing these laces and wearing them during homeless person's week reminds us that taking off our shoes is a luxury.

Many homeless young people need to leave their shoes on in case they have to flee for safety and to stop thieves from taking their shoes.

This Homeless Persons' Week I implore everyone to stop and consider not only homeless Australians sleeping rough on the streets, but to think about how we can also help our invisible homeless.

Homelessness is a nationwide issue that affects everyone and only by working together can we tackle this concerning issue.

FATHER CHRIS RILEY

CEO and founder

Youth Off the Streets