Invitation open to Diwali Milan 2017

Maryborough Indian community invite you to their Diwali Festival.

BOLLYWOOD is on the menu for the fourth annual Diwali Milan.

The Maryborough Indian community was inviting the public to join them in celebrations of their colourful culture with traditional dance and food in October.

Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness, victory over evil through dance, music, song and lots of coloured lights.

The festival embraces happiness and joy.

Diwali organiser Elveera Rodrigues said although the event had been going for four years, this would be the second year it will open to the public.

"Last year we envisaged about 80 guests but were overwhelmed when more than 100 arrived, so we are expecting more again this year.”

The evening will start with the traditional prayer service followed by traditional dances and Indian cuisine catered by the Indian Diamond Restaurant.

Although Elveera has danced at previous events she won't be showing her trained classical dance this year.

"We have a full program of some of the Fraser Coast's Indian community who will showcase their culture and dances from their states in India.”

DETAILS

Diwali Milan 2017 will be held on Saturday, October 14 from 5.30-8.30pm at the Uniting Church hall, 23 Sussex St, Maryborough.

Cost is $23 adult, $10 child 6-12 years and free for five years and under.

Tickets available from Indian Diamond Restaurant, 3/133 Lennox St, Maryborough; Walker Street Express, 234 Walker St, Maryborough and Friendly Grocer, 3/201 Gympie Rd, Tinana.

Tickets to be purchased before 5pm on Friday, October 6.

For more information phone Elveera Rodrigues 0433 254 805 or Dinesh 0403 703 716.

FAST FACTS

Diwali is a festival of the Hindu religion but also has significance for Sikhs, Janists and Buddhists.

Also known as Deepavali, it is the biggest festival in India.