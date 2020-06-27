Involvement in community sport brings life lessons

AS I write my final column for the print edition of the Chronicle, the words of musician Don McLean's famous song American Pie are swirling around in my head.

"Something touched me deep inside, the day the music died."

A fitting tribute to the regional print papers that ceased production.

It does not mean the end of local news, however, with the Chronicle moving forward in digital form, a sign of the ever changing world in which we live.

It has been an honour to witness and cover local sport on the Fraser Coast over 16 months.

Seeing the passion and commitment of our local sportspeople as they enjoy their sports for fun, camaraderie or on their journey to greatness is something I have not taken for granted.

Community sport is not just about the active participants, it is shared by the officials, sponsors and, importantly, the hardworking administrators and volunteers. The unsung heroes sometimes spend more time a week with their club or teammates than their families.

Sport does not happen without these true local legends.

Communities that participate in sport and recreation develop strong social bonds, are safer places and the people who live in them are generally healthier and happier than places where physical activity isn't a priority.

It is no wonder the people of the Fraser Coast are forever smiling.

Community sport does face challenges with declining numbers across sports, as the world moves to a seven-day working week and a greater range of choice.

It is imperative that those involved in sport, just like in the media landscape, adjust to the changing world and think outside the box.

I often sum up the role sport plays in my life with the following saying, "Sport is life and life is sport".

Sport teaches you so much about life and the skills you need to be successful.

Hard work leads to success, practice makes perfect, if you get knocked down you get back up and keep going and I could run off many other cliches.

Thank you to each of you who read the sporting section and the stories contained.

I am staying on the Fraser Coast and I look forward to catching up around the local sporting fields, stadiums, courts or courses.

Brendan Bowers - Sports Editor.