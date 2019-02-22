Ipswich fail reignites surface tensions

Jockey Dean Yendall (centre) riding #2 Tradesman, wins race seven, the Channel 7 Ipswich Cup during the 2018 Ipswich Cup Day at the Ipswich Turf Club in Ipswich, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

TRAINERS and jockeys have demanded answers from QRIC and Racing Queensland after Friday's Ipswich meeting was embarrassingly postponed.

Despite no rainfall of note, jockeys and stewards deemed the track unsafe for racing just before noon.

Jockeys felt the rail placement was unsafe and furthermore if it had remained where it was there were patches of the track where the surface was not suitable for racing.

The meeting has been moved to Monday.

Cameron Partington, from the Queensland branch of the Australian Trainers Association, said after a similar incident occurred last year, strategies should have been put in place to avoid a repeat.

"We all know there are issues with irrigation and the surface at Ipswich and we accept that," Partington said. "But what is not acceptable is waiting until near midday to make this call.

"We were alerted on Monday night there might be issues with this meeting, so it would have been evident on (Thursday) that they were unlikely to race. At the very least, it should have been known by early morning (Friday)."

RQ has appointed former chief steward Allan Reardon as its track walker for southeast Queensland meetings, but it is believed Reardon has been told he is not to do inspections at Ipswich.

"If he was there, he would have flagged it as a potential problem and called stewards to the track earlier," Partington said.

Queensland jockeys representative Glen Prentice said this situation was something that portrayed the state's racing in a poor light and something that shouldn't be left to the jockeys.

"It's unprofessional that riders take the time to get there, like the trainers and their horses, only to get there and discover the track is unsafe for racing," Prentice said. "This has happened far too many times and needs to be addressed immediately by Racing Queensland and QRIC."

The Ipswich Turf Club and RQ have been at odds for some time over the redevelopment of the course, relating to both facilities and the course proper.

Currie case about to pass legal hurdle

A resolution to outstanding charges against Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie moved a step closer after a judicial review finding in Brisbane on Friday.

In the Supreme Court, Justice Peter Flanagan was originally listed to consider several legal issues which had delayed the hearing into 28 charges Currie faced after a raid on his stables last April.

However, after agreement between the parties the only issue to be resolved was whether Currie could have legal representation at his hearing on the charges.

Justice Flanagan found stewards should review their decision barring Currie from having legal representation and decide it by correct law.

Currie's barrister Jim Murdoch QC said the decision opened the way for Currie to be represented at an inquiry.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Commissioner Ross Barnett confirmed the matter would now revert to stewards for further consideration.

"A Supreme Court ruling determined that the decision on whether legal representation is permitted under the Rules of Racing has reverted that decision back to the discretion of the Stewards," Barnett said.

"The Court found that the rules do not prohibit Currie from requesting legal representation and that request would be at the discretion of the stewards."

Justice Flanagan's reasons are expected to be available next week.

