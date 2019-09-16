Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artwork - Iranian flag. iran /Flags
Artwork - Iranian flag. iran /Flags
Politics

Iran says US bases, ships in missile range

16th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander says US bases and aircraft carriers are within range of Iranian missiles, a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked two Saudi Aramco plants.

"Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles," said the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that "Iran has always been ready for a "full-fledged" war."

More Stories

Show More
iran iranian missile iranian revolutionary guard oil supply proxy war us base

Top Stories

    STUDENTS v TEACHERS: Coast school ratios revealed

    premium_icon STUDENTS v TEACHERS: Coast school ratios revealed

    News Analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority shows the number of students per teacher .

    WARNING: Starving bats dropping from sky, attacking on Coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Starving bats dropping from sky, attacking on Coast

    News Residents have been hospitalised and hundreds of starving bat have died

    Premier and Cabinet space to be set up in Heritage City

    premium_icon Premier and Cabinet space to be set up in Heritage City

    News New DPC offices for Maryborough and Rockhampton were announced

    'Listening tour' hears Bay DV rates in decline on card trial

    premium_icon 'Listening tour' hears Bay DV rates in decline on card trial

    News A total of 1120 welfare recipients have tried to opt out