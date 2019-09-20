Irish eyes smile on the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct surface

READY TO KICK-OFF: Jay O'Shea and Kai Trewin at Brisbane Roar's first training session at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

FOOTBALL: Brisbane Roar's new recruit Jay O'Shea moved everything but the kitchen sink to Australia to chase his professional football dreams.

The Irishman is one of the Roar's new recruits for the season after making more than 300 appearances in England for multiple clubs.

He is expected to play when the Roar faces Wide Bay's select XI at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct tomorrow night.

Training at the precinct yesterday, he praised the facilities.

"It is a great surface and I am really impressed with the facilities," he said.

"Visits to regional centres assist the new team to gel.

"It's really good for the team environment because there are so many new players and you get to know the players a lot."

O'Shea said the family was settling in nicely to the Australian lifestyle and enjoying the weather.

The mid-fielder, who plays either on the wing or in an attacking position, will be hoping to get the Roar back to the finals for the first time in two years.

He said the match tomorrow, so close to the start of the A-league season next month, would be played just like a regular match for them.

It won't be a friendly.

"We don't know much about them but we just want to prepare like we do for every other game, we just need to implement our plan," O'Shea said.

"These games are important for making sure we get the minutes in the legs and get as fit as possible.

"We want to thank the Fraser Coast Regional Council for organising this trial for us," he said.

The team will visit schools today before playing Wide Bay at 5pm tomorrow.

