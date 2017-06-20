IRON MEN: Fraser Coast triathletes taking on the world

IRON CHAMPIONS: These three Iron Man champs are taking on the world. FULL STORY: PAGE 28.

YOU can call them the three musketeers, or even the ironmen of the Fraser Coast. But Lars Olsen sees them as nothing but champions.

The trio of Troy Geltch, Peter Clatworthy and Colin Wright are taking on the national and international scene of Ironman championships, only a week after completing the Cairns Ironman championships.

Wright will contest for top spot at the Sunshine Coast 70.3 in September, along with the Hervey Bay Hundy and Noosa Triathlon later this year, while Clatworthy will represent Australia at the ITU Multisport World Championships in August.

But Geltch will be taking the main stage later in November, when he competes alongside fellow champions at the New York Marathon this November.

Olsen, who has coached all three, said his hat was off to all of them.

"I'm super proud as a coach and a friend, to be able to see them take on their fitness goals and these bigger events,” he said

"This is a once in a lifetime selection especially for Troy.”

Last week's challenge saw Wright finish with a time of 10hrs 46 mins, Geltch at 11hrs 2mins and Clatworthy at 11hrs 20mins.

The Cairns championship required a gruelling regime of 20 hours of training in the four-week lead up to the event, which Olsen said was difficult for the trio to juggle their full-time jobs and families.

"For an ironman, because you're out there for so long, it's a mental effort to hold a certain pace,” he said.

"Because they work regular jobs it means full training regimes on the weekend. Sometimes they don't get to spend too much time with their families.

"But the fact they could put it together with such good results is a sign of how good these guys are.

"Ironman events are a good challenge in that aspect; they tick all the boxes.”

For Wright, who has competed in two previous Hervey Bay Hundys, last week's event was overwhelming.

"It was amazing; on the run I have so many people calling out my name and I have to say there were lots of friendly faces in the crowd,” he said.

"The volunteers were amazing. The support crews were there and cheering us on. It's hard to imagine right now how any other Tri is going to top this.”