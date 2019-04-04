Ironwoman Georgia Miller chasing perfection

Georgia Miller has competed in more than 300 races this season. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Georgia Miller has been racing and training six days a week for the past 59 weeks and says she is "pooped".

But the inform ironwoman hopes she has just enough left in the tank for a crack at history at the Australian Surf lifesaving titles this week.

Miller is a couple of heats and then a final away from being the first ironwoman to claim an extraordinary four-peat in her sport if her body and mind can hang tough for a few more days of racing.

"I would have done around 300 races already this season. I've learned a lot about myself as an athlete," said Miller, who trains in and out of the water around four hours a day, six days a week and also races on the weekend.

"I have grown up, had to move out of home and do everything for myself. It's been a big learning curve."

Miller has already bagged a world title, Nutri-Grain series win and a maiden Coolangatta Gold trophy in the 2018/2019 season with her ambition to add her first Australian iron crown to the tally.

"It's very exciting to have the chance but I have to just get to Sunday first," said Miller, who moved from her home on Sydney's Northern Beaches to train and race at the Gold Coast based Northcliffe club.

Georgia Miller in action during last year’s series. Picture: Trent Callaghan

"I don't want to get too much ahead of myself what might be if I get to Sunday's final but it's still nice to have something to go for.''

The only thing different at the Australian championships from her racing at the Coolangatta Gold and in the Nutri-Grain series is partner Riley Fitzsimmons will be off racing himself.

The Olympic kayaker and top surf ski paddler has handled for Miller through the season but has had to hand the job over to others at the Australians due to his own racing.

"This will be the first one he won't handle for me because he has his own races.

"He sees the effort I go through so it's great to have him there. He's been my good luck charm this year," Miller said.