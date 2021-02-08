‘Irreplaceable mate to so many’: Funeral for coast teen
The family and friends of teenager Rhys Yore will celebrate his life "in the style that he lived".
The 16-year-old will be farewelled at a service at St Brendan's College Chapel at 11am on Monday.
Those attending are asked to dress in bright clothes, t-shirts, boardshorts and thongs.
A Year 11 student at the college, Rhys was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Yeppoon on January 20.
The funeral notice said Rhys was a treasured son, beloved brother and adored grandson, and an "irreplaceable mate to so many".
In a statement issued after the tragedy, St Brendan's principal Robert Corboy said Rhys was well respected among the college family and his loss was being felt deeply.
A talented sportsman who enjoyed surfing, motorbike riding and rugby league, he was known for his sense of humour and easy-going nature.