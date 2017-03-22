Irrigators regain access to overflowing Mary River barrage

A LITTLE more than a week ago, the Mary River Barrage water level was so low irrigating farmers were cut off from using the water.

After a week of heavy showers around Maryborough and the Fraser Coast, SunWater has reported the Mary River barrage is now overflowing, and the cane growers again have access to the water.

SunWater executive general manager operations and service Mr Colin Bendall said the recent inflows were "relatively minor" but were a welcome reprieve for irrigators who battled extremely dry conditions and critically low storage levels throughout summer.

"It's been really tough for our irrigators, particularly those in the Boyne and Mary River water supply schemes who have been unable to access water from Mary River Barrage and Boondooma Dam for the past few weeks," Mr Bendall said.

"Ideally we would like to see more significant inflows into some of our storages, but right now we'll welcome any increase that enables us to deliver much-needed water to irrigators."

The barrage reached its full supply volume of 12,000 megalitres on Friday; a 41% volume increase since the beginning of March.

