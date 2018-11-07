Is Brewin the man to beat at the national titles?

Steve Brewin is in hot form ahead of the A-Class Catamaran National Championship at Hervey Bay.

Steve Brewin is in hot form ahead of the A-Class Catamaran National Championship at Hervey Bay. Valerie Horton FRA070412hbsailin

SAILING: An easy victory at the New South Wales titles has ensured his national and world championship rivals have a target squarely on Steven Brewin.

The Lake Macquarie sailor won five of the eight races at Vincentia Sailing Club, Jervis Bay, to claim the NSW title, a handy primer for the A-Class Catamaran National Championships which start at Hervey Bay on Monday.

Andrew Williams's Very Wet Willy and Mark Griffith's Showtime rounded out the podium, but Brewin's form is undeniable just days from the start of the national titles.

Many sailors should recognise the back of Brewin's catamaran: it's not often you'll find boats ahead of the three-time world champion and five-time Australian champion.

America's Cup-winning skipper Glenn Ashby will be another to beat. He's won 11 Australian championships since 1998-99.

Combined, Ashby and Brewin have won 15 of the past 17 Australian titles and 11 of the past 13 world championships.