Is Clive Palmer the next Queensland Senator?

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Clive Palmer's return to the parliament is one of the shock outcomes that could be delivered in what will be a new-look Senate delivered on May 18.

Third parties are on the rise and set to win two of the six Senate spots in Queensland up for grabs and there is already a colourful field of candidates.

It will pitch One Nation's Malcolm Roberts, the Greens Larissa Waters, Lyle Shelton from Australian Conservatives, Katter's Australian Party and Fraser Anning into a hard-fought battle for powerful crossbench positions.

Clive Palmer is considered a chance of winning a Senate spot in Queensland. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Pauline Hanson has changed gears from her 2017 state election campaign which fell flat - eschewing the media and campaign buses to heading into the bush and regions as she seeks to get Mr Roberts - known for climate change conspiracies - back into the Senate.

While the Greens are at risk of losing Senate representation in Queensland for the first time in almost a decade.

But in a surprise development, strategists from both major parties say Mr Palmer could ride into the Senate on the back of his unprecedented advertising campaign - if he personally runs. He has yet to make an announcement.

Money has flowed into his coffers after a business deal with Chinese state-owned Citic Pacific came to fruition.

His polling has surprised the major parties but it is still short of the 14.3 per cent statewide needed to get over the line, without massive preference flows.

The protest vote going towards UAP is despite his party breaking apart in the 44th parliament and Queensland Nickel's collapse leaving 800 workers owed entitlements.

One Nation is widely tipped to secure at least one Senate spot, with Senator Hanson understood to be targeting central and northern Queensland, as well as the Sunshine Coast, to get her colleagues elected.

Pauline Hanson is campaigning to see One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts returned to the Senate. Picture: Kym Smith

Her chief-of-staff James Ashby's Jabiru small plane will be used again, while the party now has a "mobile television studio" to broadcast interviews from remote areas.

Senator Hanson, who is not personally facing election this year, said she would be promoting "droughtproofing" policies.

"The people of Australia are tired of the two major parties not listening to their needs and instead only looking after big business and party donors," she said.

Senator Waters said it was shaping up as battle between One Nation and the Greens for a Senate spot

"You need to think about your Senate vote," she said.

"I'll be spending a lot of time getting around the state, next week in central Queensland, today in Cairns."

The Greens need to lift the vote to win, with the 6.9 per cent secured at the 2016 double-dissolution short of what is needed.

Fraser Anning is a mystery card, with his recent party registration boosting his chances but he is still considered to have very long odds after winning just 19 personal votes in 2016.

LNP candidates Susan McDonald and Paul Scarr and Labor candidates Senator Chris Ketter and Nita Green are expected to pick up spots.