Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Politics

Is Donald Trump planning a trip to Australia?

by Rob Harris
23rd Feb 2019 8:45 AM

DONALD Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July.

The White House has reportedly had "very advanced" security discussions for a potential visit this year after Mr Trump backed out of a planned visit last November after cancelling a trip to the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will visit Australia next week, when the new US ambassador Arthur Culvahouse will take up residence in Canberra.

 

Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump could be planning his first visit to Australia as US President as early as July. Picture: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Barack Obama was the last sitting US president to visit Australia in November, 2011.

But senior government sources said on Friday night they were not aware of any plans for a Trump visit.

A July visit would fall after the federal election, expected in May, but Seven News on Friday night reported dates later in the year were understood to have also been planned.

Organisers of the Presidents Cup golf tournament, to be staged at Royal Melbourne in December, have also held out hope the golf-mad New Yorker would visit.

Mr Trump's international trips have been plagued by mass protests.

rob.harris@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
australia donald trump editors picks politics potus state visit

Top Stories

    Coast fishers divided over marine park review

    premium_icon Coast fishers divided over marine park review

    News The Chronicle was inundated with emails from anglers who voiced their concern about the changes in fishing stocks across the Fraser Coast region

    New record as strong winds continue on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon New record as strong winds continue on Fraser Coast

    Weather Strong winds are expected to continue on Saturday.

    FACEBOOK: Readers respond as truckie calls for tougher laws

    premium_icon FACEBOOK: Readers respond as truckie calls for tougher laws

    News “There needs to a separate licence for towing caravans.”

    • 23rd Feb 2019 9:00 AM
    FIND OUT: How you can reduce your power bill

    premium_icon FIND OUT: How you can reduce your power bill

    News Under the program, Ergon installs a new digital meter.