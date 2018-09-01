Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay airport. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay airport. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Is Hervey Bay's flight schedule improving?

Blake Antrobus
by
1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW schedule changes to Hervey Bay's Qantaslink flights could provide a secure route to the region's visiting medical and business specialists.

It marks a major turnaround more than a year after specialist doctors revealed to the Chronicle they were being forced to cancel critical medical appointments due flights between Brisbane and Hervey Bay being cut.

A spokeswoman from Qantas said the airline would still offer the same number of flights each week, but the adjustments would allow for more same-day travel to and from Brisbane.

"The adjustments have resulted in some flights being moved from the middle of the day to the evening to offer more day-returns for travellers, including a Tuesday evening service where previously there were no flights post midday," the spokeswoman said.

"It's not uncommon for airlines to make changes to their flight schedule from time to time."

The changes come as a relief to Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook, who said the new schedule offered "consistency and reliability" for the visiting specialists.

"From what we can see, it looks like these changes will give us what we want with our flights," Ms Holebrook said.

"The compromise is we won't have that overnight flight, so the plane won't stay on the tarmac.

"But we'll continue to advocate for access into the region, because it's very important to have the accessibility into Brisbane."

Schedule changes at the Hervey Bay Airport have been the source of some controversy in recent months.

Documents from the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed passenger numbers for Virgin and Qantaslink in February decreased about 0.4 per cent to 11,562.

fcbusiness flights fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay airport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Diabetes technology a game-changer

    premium_icon Diabetes technology a game-changer

    News RHIANNON Kellaway has been a diabetic for the past 20 years of her life.

    • 1st Sep 2018 1:00 AM
    REVEALED: Nine of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

    premium_icon REVEALED: Nine of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

    News Looking for love? Maybe your perfect match is right here.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
    "Disgraceful&#8221;: Army vet slams Dutton over au pair scandal

    premium_icon "Disgraceful”: Army vet slams Dutton over au pair...

    News Jason Scanes has campaigned for his interpeter for years

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Mental health org's Conversation Convoy rolls into Bay

    premium_icon Mental health org's Conversation Convoy rolls into Bay

    News Organisation R U OK? visited Hervey Bay on Friday

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners