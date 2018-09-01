Is Hervey Bay's flight schedule improving?

NEW schedule changes to Hervey Bay's Qantaslink flights could provide a secure route to the region's visiting medical and business specialists.

It marks a major turnaround more than a year after specialist doctors revealed to the Chronicle they were being forced to cancel critical medical appointments due flights between Brisbane and Hervey Bay being cut.

A spokeswoman from Qantas said the airline would still offer the same number of flights each week, but the adjustments would allow for more same-day travel to and from Brisbane.

"The adjustments have resulted in some flights being moved from the middle of the day to the evening to offer more day-returns for travellers, including a Tuesday evening service where previously there were no flights post midday," the spokeswoman said.

"It's not uncommon for airlines to make changes to their flight schedule from time to time."

The changes come as a relief to Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook, who said the new schedule offered "consistency and reliability" for the visiting specialists.

"From what we can see, it looks like these changes will give us what we want with our flights," Ms Holebrook said.

"The compromise is we won't have that overnight flight, so the plane won't stay on the tarmac.

"But we'll continue to advocate for access into the region, because it's very important to have the accessibility into Brisbane."

Schedule changes at the Hervey Bay Airport have been the source of some controversy in recent months.

Documents from the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed passenger numbers for Virgin and Qantaslink in February decreased about 0.4 per cent to 11,562.