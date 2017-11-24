Is it time for the cashless welfare card?

OPINION: A protest against the introduction of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

OPINION: A protest against the introduction of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region. Amanda Coop

DESPITE it being a Federal issue there is pressure on State candidates to say whether they will call on their Canberra colleagues to support or reject the controversial cashless card.

Hervey Bay candidates remain divided on whether the card should be banned or whether its introduction is justified to curb welfare dependency in the region.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

Greens candidate Jenni Cameron and Labor's Adrian Tantari both said they were opposed to the card.

Mr Tantari said there was no evidence to prove the card's trial sites had helped anyone recover from addiction.

Ms Cameron said she would fight to make sure the card was not introduced if elected. One Nation's

Damian Huxham said the majority of feedback he had received "overwhelmingly supports the card's goal of providing a temporary hand to encourage people back into the workforce.”

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said his opponents in the election could "make cheap 'opinion' points on this issue, because they have no record to run on.”

Independent candidate Jannean Dean said she was opposed to a third party receiving "taxpayer monies to pay welfare recipients.”