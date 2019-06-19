Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lachie Neale has excelled in his first season at Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
Lachie Neale has excelled in his first season at Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith.
AFL

Is Neale or Rohan the value recruit of year?

by Tim Michell
19th Jun 2019 6:08 PM

BROWNLOW Medal fancy Lachie Neale has been rated the value recruit of the season after flourishing in his first year with Brisbane Lions.

Neale has attracted 41.7 per cent of the vote in the Herald Sun's Footy Fan Survey for the league's best value recruit, proving his worth after costing Brisbane three draft picks.

His impact has been so great, he ranks ahead of Geelong forward Gary Rohan (17.8 per cent) and Collingwood defender Jordan Roughead (14.9 per cent), who were bargain additions in last year's trade period.

Neale was traded from Fremantle to Brisbane last year as the Lions parted with draft picks No. 6, 19 and 55 for the dual Dockers best and fairest and pick No. 30.

He is rated one of this year's Brownlow Medal favourites alongside Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps, Geelong star Tim Kelly and his former teammate Nat Fyfe.

In his first season at the Gabba, Neale has averaged 33 disposals, five marks and three tackles per game.

Champion Data ranks the 26-year-old elite for disposals, contested possessions, kicking and clearances.

Gary Rohan has been a bargain addition for Geelong. Picture: Michael Klein
Gary Rohan has been a bargain addition for Geelong. Picture: Michael Klein

Only ruckmen Max Gawn (130) and Brodie Grundy (126) averaged more ranking points than Neale (124) to Round 14.

His average ranks ahead of Josh Kelly (123), Fyfe (121), Patrick Cripps (120) and Jack Macrae (116).

Rohan has been a revelation in Geelong's revamped forward line, kicking 21.6 in his first 12 matches for the Cats after he was traded by Sydney for pick No. 61.

Roughead has been a key pillar of the Magpies' backline after being traded by Western Bulldogs for pick No. 75.

Richmond key forward Tom Lynch (6.8 per cent) and Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus (5.3 per cent) round out the current top five.

More Stories

dockers lachie neale lions
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BRL to meet spectator after incident at match

    premium_icon BRL to meet spectator after incident at match

    Sport Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland says the league is getting tough when it comes to bad behaviour.

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:50 PM
    Fiona ready to leave her soul

    premium_icon Fiona ready to leave her soul

    Whats On Taking stories from her kitchen table

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:54 PM
    GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    News Crowds young and old attended the Coast Drones Showcase

    How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    premium_icon How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    News Millions of dollars from Govt grants have been poured into M'boro