Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege Hamdi Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.
Police allege Hamdi Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.
Crime

IS recruiter charged with organising Australian terror cell

by Nicole Hogan
11th Nov 2019 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The first Australian found guilty of helping ISIS fighters get to Syria has been charged with organising a terror cell in Australia.

Police allege Hamdi Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.

. Hamdi Alqudsi has been charged with organising a terror cell in Australia.
. Hamdi Alqudsi has been charged with organising a terror cell in Australia.

Alqudsi, 45, is expected to appear via video link before Parramatta court tomorrow after being charged with an additional terrorism-related offence as part of Operation Appleby- an investigation of offenders involved in domestic terrorist acts, foreign incursions into Syria and Iraq and the funding of terrorist organisations.

 

In 2013, Alqudsi of Palestinian-origin was arrested at his St Helens Park home after a nationwide crackdown on Australians travelling to Syria to fight with jihadists.

 

The former disability support pensioner with two wives was found guilty in 2016 of recruiting and assisting seven wannabe jihadists to go to Syria to fight and is currently serving an eight-year year jail term.

 

Pictures of men holding guns, ASIO information about a cancelled passport and Jihadi literature were found at the Revesby and St Helens Park homes Alqudsi shared with one of his wives.

Police will allege Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.
Police will allege Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.

 

Alqudsi lost a High Court bid in July 2015 to have his trial delayed after claiming his arrest under old anti-terror laws was unconstitutional.

 

He was charged under the old Foreign Incursion and Recruitment Crimes Act, which was repealed under the then Abbott government's counter-terrorism foreign fighter laws.

 

Alqudsi will face court tomorrow with the additional charge of organising a terror cell in Australia.

hamdi alqudsi isis syria terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who served with Australian forces during the Malayan Emergency, will proudly don his...

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing

        DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        premium_icon DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        News State braces for a week of intense conditions this week

        CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        premium_icon CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        News A university-run project designed to remove tonnes of marine litter from the ocean...