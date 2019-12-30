Is technology good for sport?

Boxing Day Test Match at the MCG. 27/12/2019.. Day 2. Australia's James Pattinson appeals for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor only for DRS is overturn the umpires decision . Pic: Michael Klein

OPINION: In this ever changing digital age major sporting events are covered by more cameras than ever before.

With this coverage comes greater scrutiny of officials and the decisions they make, right or wrong.

Commentators review every contentious call made by officials, breaking it down in minute detail.

Major sports around Australia and the world have taken the step to include an electronic review process to ensure they get decisions correct.

DRS in cricket, the Bunker in rugby league, Hawkeye in tennis and VAR in football (soccer) to name a few.

However, even with this technology, mistakes are made creating further or greater controversy or pressure.

What happened to playing for the love of the game and honouring the decision of the referee or umpire, right or wrong? Players make mistakes in every match or game they play, so why do we hold officials to a higher standard of accountability?

Should’t we accept the decision, be good sports and uphold the integrity of the sport?

I understand that sport is a business and that bad decisions can determine the fate of coaches, players’ futures along with team’s seasons but isn’t it only a game?

No wonder, all sports find it hard to recruit new officials.

Show the close up, review and dissect the decision but let’s accept the decision and move on.