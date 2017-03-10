Is the gov doing all it can to protect our dingoes?

EACH year we see Fraser Island dingoes killed, or euthanised, for aggressive behaviour, mostly towards tourists.

We hear about the warning signs erected throughout the island and the efforts of the Queensland Government to protect the species.

But it looks like 2017 will be no different with another dingo put down for attacking a child.

The government said killing the animal was a last resort - but was it really when Dingo Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton is offering to take them in?

We have to ask some serious questions here - is the government doing all it can to protect this unique species?

If the answer is "no" then things really do need to change, and fast.

Maybe the withered population of 100-200 Fraser Island dingoes is a sign we need to move forward with better practices or at least try to explore more options.

At the moment it's looking more likely we will face a reality where we will ask a much more serious and bleak question - remember when there were dingoes on Fraser Island?

