Is the Maryborough property market starting to boom?

Carlie Walker | 14th Mar 2017 9:00 AM
SET TO BOOM: Momentum is building in Maryborough's commercial and industrial property market.
SET TO BOOM: Momentum is building in Maryborough's commercial and industrial property market.

MOMENTUM is building in Maryborough's property market, with one real estate agent saying he has sold more than $10 million worth of industrial and commercial properties in the past financial year.

Tony Nioa said while Maryborough, and most of the region, had experienced tough times over the past few years, it looked as though the Heritage City was turning a corner.

 

PIECE OF HISTORY: Maryborough&#39;s former station masters&#39; residence has sold.
PIECE OF HISTORY: Maryborough's former station masters' residence has sold. Contributed

Twelve commercial and industrial properties being handled by Mr Nioa had sold or gone under contract in the past nine months, including two properties near the entry to the city in Tinana, industrial properties, the Maryborough Slipway and several others.

"It's been a long time since Maryborough has seen this number of million-dollar property transactions."

13 projects we're excited about on the Fraser Coast

5 Hervey Bay properties on the market for under $300,000

Mr Nioa said the most pleasing thing was that there was a good mix of buyers, with a third local buyers, a third from within Queensland and a third from interstate, showing there was interest in investing in Maryborough both within the city and across Australia.

Another good sign was the prices sellers were receiving for their properties, with some getting back as much as 15% capital growth.

"There's a substantial growth in value that hasn't been there for quite a period. "I've recorded two sales with a growth rate better than 15% per annum.

"We're definitely seeing an upswing in commercial sales."

Is the Maryborough property market starting to boom?

SET TO BOOM: Momentum is building in Maryborough's commercial and industrial property market.

"It's been a long time since Maryborough has seen this number"

