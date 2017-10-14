Is this a dream? Free trip to Gold Coast theme park up for grabs

FINGERS CROSSED: Savannah Taylor, Brittany Honeysett, Layla Roderick, Summa Roderick and Debra Honeysett with Dial A Home Doctor's Indran Kana and Aleem Khan. The family hopes to win tickets to Dreamworld in November.

WHAT better way to recover from flu season than with a free trip to Dreamworld?

Dial A Home Doctor has decided to host two evenings at the Gold Coast theme park to raise community spirit after a busy flu season.

South east Queensland suffered the worst number of flu cases on record with 19,216 cases reported.

Fraser Coast area manager Dr Aleem Khan said 10,000 tickets would be given away and encouraged Fraser Coast residents to enter.

"There's been many people who have been very sick this season so we thought we'd do this to offer some relief," he said.

Queensland residents can win up to six tickets per household for one of two evenings in November with each evening hosting 5000 people free of charge.

Successful entrants will have access to rides, attractions and entertainment on offer.

Tickets for the November 11 evening will be drawn on October 30.

The November 25 evening tickets will be drawn on November 8.

Visit www.MyHomeDoctor.com.au and answer a simple question to enter for your chance to win.