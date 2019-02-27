Punters outraged over ‘best Aussie beach’

Is this really the best beach in Australia?

TripAdvisor's annual rankings of the world's best beaches are rarely released without controversy - and this year is no exception.

The travel bible has just released its 2019 list of the world's best beaches, as voted by travellers, and the results would infuriate any proud, beach-loving Australian.

None of our glorious stretches of coast made the world's Top 10, and with the exception of Manly Beach, all Australia's beaches were outranked by a beach from the United Kingdom, of all places.

How? We're not sure. But let's walk through this.

Manly Beach has been named the nation’s best beach.

Manly Beach in Sydney made the list at 18 - two spots lower than last year's rankings - making it Australia's best beach, as determined by TripAdvisor travellers.

"Manly has a lot more to offer in terms of dining, shopping and general sightseeing than the famed Bondi, so if you have time to just 'do one', this is the one," a reviewer wrote.

Last year, Manly was beaten by Bournemouth Beach, on England's southern coast, which made the 2018 list at number 14.

This year Bournemouth Beach slid down a few spots to number 20, but it still outranked every other beach in Australia.

Not our cup of tea: Bournemouth Beach, UK.

The only other Aussie beach on the "world's best beaches" list was Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast.

A separate list in the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards honed in on the best beaches in Australia.

After Manly and Surfers Paradise beaches at one and two were Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, Mooloolaba Beach and Whitehaven Beach in Queensland, Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, Noosa Main Beach and Burleigh Heads Beach in Queensland, Cable Beach in Broome and Mindil Beach in Darwin.

Lovely Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, WA, got a nod.

But not everyone thought TripAdvisor travellers got it right.

"Has 'TripAdvisor' actually visited any of these beaches??" someone wrote on Facebook.

"By NO MEANS is Manly the best beach in sydney, possibly one if the easiest to get to but … it's commercial / concrete / being destroyed by tourists who don't seem to understand litter kills sea life. Personally I would say Tamarama is by far more pretty."

Many punters reckon Queensland beaches, like Whitehaven here, are much better than what you’ll find in Sydney.

"Sydney beaches are always cold and dirty," someone else wrote. "Queensland leave all Sydney beaches for dead."

Someone else suggested heading further north than Sydney: "Sydney beaches have nothing on Newcastle beaches," they said.

It's not the first time TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards list has left people scratching their heads.

An Australian beach didn't make the top 10 in the world last year either. Nor the year before that. Nor even the year before that.

In 2013, Australians suffered the indignity of having a beach from Wales - WALES - declared better than every Aussie beach except one.

Brazil’s Baia Do Sancho was voted the 2019 best beach in the world.

The "world's-best" list is based on the quantity and quality of reviews left on the TripAdvisor website, which means it naturally tends to favour the bigger, more obvious destinations that attract a lot of travellers, and therefore a lot of traveller reviews - while overlooking just-as-worthy, lesser-known gems.

While we're at it, here are the official 2019 rankings of the top 10 beaches in the world, as voted by TripAdvisor travellers.

1. Baia do Sancho - Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

2. Varadero Beach - Varadero, Cuba

3. Eagle Beach - Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba

4. La Concha Beach - San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain

5. Grace Bay Beach - Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

6. Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, Florida

7. Spiaggia dei Conigli - Sicily, Italy

8. Seven Mile Beach - Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

9. Playa Norte - Isla Mujeres, Mexico

10. Seven Mile Beach - Negril, Jamaica.