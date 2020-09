The paddle board was found at Urangan.

POLICE are trying to reunite a stand-up paddle board with its owner.

It was among a number of items handed in to the Hervey Bay Police Station on July 24.

The items were reportedly found in Urangan.

If you believe you are the owner of this property, contact the Hervey Bay Police Station during business hours, Monday to Friday, with proof of ownership and quote QP2001537426.