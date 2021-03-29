Is this yours? Police look to reunite walker with owner

The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.

Police are hoping to reunite a lost walker with its rightful owner.

The property pictured was located around 10am and was handed into the police station.

If anyone has any information or if you believe this property may belong to you, contact Hervey Bay Police Station during business hours Monday to Friday and quote QP2100497892.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100497892.

