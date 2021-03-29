Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.
The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.
News

Is this yours? Police look to reunite walker with owner

Carlie Walker
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are hoping to reunite a lost walker with its rightful owner.

The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.

The property pictured was located around 10am and was handed into the police station.

If anyone has any information or if you believe this property may belong to you, contact Hervey Bay Police Station during business hours Monday to Friday and quote QP2100497892.

The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.
The walker was located in Tavistock Street, Hervey Bay on March 12.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100497892.

Originally published as Is this yours? Police look to reunite walker with owner

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        Premium Content ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        News The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        Premium Content Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        News St Mary’s Debutante Ball was held at Maryborough City Hall on Saturday

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        Premium Content Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        News People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        Premium Content Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        News Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19...

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM