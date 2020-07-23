IS THIS YOURS? Police recover jewellery after car search

The jewellery that was found.

ARE you missing some jewellery?

A number of items were recovered when police searched a car travelling along Moggill Road, Indooroopilly on July 15.

During the course of the search, police allegedly located a box containing a number of pieces of jewellery within the vehicle.

The jewellery was seized by police for further inquiries to be conducted.

Police believe that some of the jewellery may have come from areas within the Brisbane area and possibly as far up as Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Indooroopilly Police are attempting to identify and locate the rightful owners of this jewellery.

If you think you are the rightful owner, or know who the owner is, please contact the Indooroopilly Property Crime Team on 3377 9433 or contact Policelink 131 444.