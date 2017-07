Toyworld is advertising for jobs at a Fraser Coast location.

JUST months after Toyworld shut doors in Hervey Bay, there are clues that the retailer is coming back.

Toyworld has posted multiple job advertisements, looking for a store manager and sales assistants for a Fraser Coast location.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle has contacted Toyworld's head office multiple times, but failed to get a response regarding the potential new store.

Previously, Toyworld was located on Boat Harbour Dr and closed in March.