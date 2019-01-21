Menu
SWIM SAFE: Sharon Smith keeps an eye on Nate Palmer, 8, and Ryhan Johnston, 7, as they enjoy cooling off in the pool during the summer heat. Alistair Brightman
News

Is your home pool up to safety standards?

21st Jan 2019 7:53 PM

WITH the mercury showing no signs of dropping these school holidays, the council is investigating if Fraser Coast home pools are up to scratch.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor David Lewis said the Development Compliance Team had investigated several reports of pool safety incidents this summer.

"Swimming on a hot day is a wonderful way to relax and cool off, but we need to ensure children are not at risk of drowning,” Cr Lewis said.

"Children, especially those under five years of age, require constant adult supervision around water.

"Swimming pool safety barriers should be in good repair, have a current Pool Safety Inspection Certificate and pool fencing must meet the Queensland Development Code MP3.4. requirements,” Cr Lewis said.

The DCT receives complaints about defective pool fencing and a lack of fencing around spas and portable pools.

For more information visit the Royal Life Saving Society and FCRC website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

