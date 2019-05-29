‘How I went from croc wrestling to Maxim bikini model’

FROM wrestling crocodiles to taking out the top spot at one of the Nation's most prestigious swimwear contests, this Gold Coast girl isn't one for stereotypes.

Merrimac make up artist Isabelle Lee said she couldn't hold back the tears when she was crowned Maxim Australian Swimwear Model of the Year at the nationals on the Gold Coast's Stingray Lounge Saturday.

MAXIM SWIMWEAR OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Gold Coast model Isabelle Lee has been crowned the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year for 2019 at Stingray bar on the Gold Coast PICTURE: Richard Mamando

A tom boy at heart Ms Lee said she was shocked and humbled to take out the top spot and happy to show that women can be both beautiful and powerful all at the same time.

The 20 year old grew up in Canberra and on the remote Elcho Island off the coast of the Northern Territory spent her teenage years working as a ranger.

"I caught my first baby crocodile at 13," Ms Lee said.

(from left) Olivia Caneva (Miss Photogenic), Lara Milton (first runner up), Isabelle Lee (winner), Chantelle Lockett (second runner up) and Shelly McCartidge (Miss Congeniality) at the MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year awards for 2019 at Stingray Bar in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast Picture: Richard Mamando

"We would catch them and relocate them, it was great and I think I have always been a really close to focus on nature."

"When I was younger I wouldn't even wear a dress or touch anything pink, I was happier with a toy car.

"I still love camping, motorbiking and I really love fishing," she said.

Three Gold Coast girls, are in finals for the Maxim swimwear model of the Year. Model, Isabelle Lee, at QT Hotel, in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ms Lee said the Maxim competition win had been part of a long journey into the modelling wold, which was sparked by her partner.

"Years ago I was looking at a poster calling for entries into a modelling comp, my boyfriend said I should give it a go and has been my number on fan ever since.

"He even helped me chose my outfit for the fantasy section and helps me train. "

MAXIM Australian Swimwear Model of the Year Isabelle Lee loves to spend her spare time fishing.

The model with Aboriginal, Chinese and Scottish heritage grew up speaking the Yolngu indigenous language and said she hopes to encourage other girls from all backgrounds to enter.

"I would say just go for it, prepare yourself to be rejected and work at it," she said.

"We are multicultural, we should celebrate that these competitions are all about being a genuine person."

GOLD COAST MODEL CLOSES IN ON MAXIM COVER GIRL AUSTRALIA

2019 MAXIM Swimwear model of the year winner Isabelle Lee caught her first crocodile at age 13.

The models were judged in four sections which included photographic, veve swim, fantasy swim and own choice swimwear.

Another Gold Coast girl Chantell Lockett also scored on the night taking out the 2nd Runner up.

Ms Lee will be photographed for the next issue of Maxim Australia plus the cover of the new 2020 MAXIM ASMY Calendar.