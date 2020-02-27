’Island ark’: Why Lady Elliot could help save Reef

A POPULAR destination for Fraser Coast residents could be the Great Barrier Reef’s last stronghold against climate change.

Researchers are turning their attention to Lady Elliot Island to assess the impact of climate change on the reef.

The project, led by University of Sunshine Coast Australia, aims to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef’s southernmost island.

Project leader and USC-based marine biologist Dr Kathy Townsend said Lady Elliot Island and its surrounding waters were a natural haven or ‘island ark’, acting as an important wildlife refuge and shelter from the impacts of global climate change for northern tropical species.

“As the southernmost island in the Great Barrier Reef, it’s predicted to be one of the last to experience the increasing effects of global climate change, which makes it an excellent location to begin this process,” Dr Townsend said.

It is the first time the Great Barrier Reef Foundation is partnering with USC Australia through the Reef Island Initiative.

Some $2.4 million has been invested to set a benchmark to measure change from local and global climate pressures on critical reef species and habitats.

Seabirds, humpback whales and sea turtles will be included in the study.

The team of researchers from USC, The University of Queensland and Southern Cross University will also provide new insights into ecosystems of the world’s largest coral reef system.

The island’s biodiversity is expected to change over the next two decades as northern species drift south to escape rising ocean temperatures.

The four-year project, supported by Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort and Queensland Parks and Wildlife, is expected to provide a research template for other reef islands.