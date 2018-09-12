Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Martin Simons speaks on the royal visit to Fraser Island
News

Island in spotlight: cash windfall predicted for businesses

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's tourism boss says Prince Harry's visit will do for Fraser Island what his mother did for Diana's Beach in Greece.

Because the heritage-listed island will be the only Queensland destination Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit in their 12-day Down Under tour next month, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events General Manager Martin Simons said the Fraser Coast is in the line for a major economic windfall.

He said the visit would create a flow-on effect to the region's businesses because of the influence of social media and independent travellers.

 

Lake McKenzie, Fraser Island.
Lake McKenzie, Fraser Island. Contributed

"(On average) About 730,000 international and overnight visitors come here, they spend about $430 million, so another thousand is $6000, another 10,000 is $6 million, and that's in direct tourism spending," he said.

"There's been a great growth in free independent travellers in China, and one of the biggest drivers is social media to show it off to other people.

"It is a draw card that will bring other people."

Mr Simons said the newlyweds would help "raise the profile of the Island".

Martin Simons (g/mgr. Fraser Coast Tourism and Events).
Martin Simons (g/mgr. Fraser Coast Tourism and Events). Alistair Brightman

"Fraser Island is one of the top places in the world with a pristine natural environment and more freshwater lakes than anywhere else in Australia," Mr Simons said.

"Celebrity tourism has a big impact, think of Diana's beach, a small beach in Greece which was not known before she came.

"It's now very well known, and him (Prince Harry) coming here will be a great thing."

The Royals will stop on Fraser Island on October 22 after visiting Sydney.

It is not known if the Royals will stay at Kingfisher Bay Resort during their visit.

Related Items

Show More
fccommunity fcroyalvisit fctourism fraser coast fraser coast tourism and events fraser island prince harry
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Scooter convoy smashes record

    premium_icon Scooter convoy smashes record

    News Watching dozens of motor scooters and wheelchairs stroll down the Esplanade, Julie de Waard knew an Australian record had been broken

    • 12th Sep 2018 1:00 AM
    The story of Bill and Dawn Lord... love, farming and life

    premium_icon The story of Bill and Dawn Lord... love, farming and life

    News Hear the story of some of the region's original farmers

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:22 AM
    Record school mackerel numbers at Urangan Pier

    Record school mackerel numbers at Urangan Pier

    News "I think about 100 school mackerel were caught in the three hours.”

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:08 AM
    Tourism gets royal treatment as royals prepare to visit

    premium_icon Tourism gets royal treatment as royals prepare to visit

    News It comes after news the Duke and Duchess would visit Fraser Island

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners