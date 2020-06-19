Island resorts reopen to overnight visitors

OVERNIGHT guests have been welcomed back to Fraser Island’s resorts as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Both Eurong Beach Resort and Kingfisher Bay Resort are taking visitors again after closing down as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Guests will be welcomed back for recreational stays, island tours and ranger-guided activities, just in time for the school holidays.

Kingfisher Bay Resort reopened for day trips on May 22 while Eurong Beach Resort has renovated its rooms.

This month Queensland Origin legend Billy Moore was named a new ambassador for Fraser Island, encouraging Queenslanders to explore their own backyards and get tourism pumping again.

“It’s time for Queenslanders to help Queenslanders, by supporting our local tourism industry and holidaying here this year. We’re so lucky to have access to Fraser Island so close to home,” Mr Moore said.