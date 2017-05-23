ISLAND SOLD: Fraser Coast island sells for bargain price

OWN IT: Suna Island is up for sale again for $289,000

ONE of Australia's cheapest islands has been snapped up for a bargain price.

Fraser Coast's Suna Island, in the Great Sandy Strait, sold to a Melbourne buyer for $180,000.

Chris Couper and Associates principal realtor Chris Couper said the 20-acre property, which was on the market for about nine months, drew interest from hundreds of buyers all over the world.

The offers are continuing to come in on the hot property even after it sold.

"We have overseas interest wanting to buy it off the new owner for a higher price but as yet the new owner won't sell,” Mr Couper said.

The island had interested would-be buyers from China and Singapore.

"Everyone wanted it at the last minute,” Mr Couper said.

During the time the island was on the market, its listing price dropped from $289,000 to $259,000 before selling for $180,000 late last month.

Mr Couper said the buyers from Melbourne intended to build on the island.

"It is a bargain buy for the future,” he said.

Mr Couper said the island had been bought by a group, of which one member is a builder.

It's not the first island Mr Couper has sold.

He's been involved in island properties for 30 years, including the auction of Turtle Island, which had interest from film star Julia Roberts in the 1990s.

.