Island spectacle draws crowds to River Heads as history is made

FROM royal visits to World Heritage Listing milestones, the River Heads boat ramp has long been the go-to spot for onlookers wanting to see Fraser Island’s comings and goings.

In recent weeks however it’s been a tragic event drawing the crowds.

The boat ramp car park is one of the best vantage points in the region to get a glimpse of the island’s fire emergency from a safe distance.

The ominous black smoke and by evening, red horizon, has attracted many onlookers.

Among them, Nikenbah resident Shane Drew who watched the smoke haze worsen on Monday while others took photos with their phones and cameras to record the event.

Though Mr Drew lives a distance away from the fires, his Nikenbah home has still been impacted by smoke.

He said he had never seen anything like the fires during his five years living on the Fraser Coast.

“It’s good to see people doing the right thing,” he said about people leaving the island.

Mr Drew was optimistic the damaged landscape of the island would regenerate.

As of 3:30pm November 30, 20 vehicles are at the scene of the fire which continues to burn.

Part of the fire is located approximately 3 kilometres north east of Kingfisher Bay Resort and is currently travelling in a southerly direction towards Cornwall’s Break Track.

Another part of the fire is located approximately 4 kilometres to the west-north-west of Happy Valley and is travelling in a southerly direction.

On the eastern side of the island, the fire is located approximately 3 kilometres south of Cathedrals on Fraser and is travelling in a southerly direction towards Eli Creek.

Water bombing aircraft are continuing to support firefighting efforts on the ground and travel to the island remains restricted.