Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said about $3.7 million worth of revenue "didn't happen" because of the fires when the island was closed to visitors for an extended period.

The true impact of last year’s Fraser Island fires has been revealed.

It came on the back of a tough period during the pandemic when restrictions had also forced temporary closures.

Those impacted weren’t just the owners of businesses based on the island, but also tourism operators in Hervey Bay, Rainbow Beach and Brisbane whose livelihoods were linked to the island.

“They had already been impacted heavily by COVID and the lack of backpackers,” Mr Simons said.

Working in the region’s favour however was its resilience and proximity to Brisbane and other drive markets.

Mr Simons said operators on the island had done quite well over Easter and on the school holidays, despite the “double whammy” it had recently faced.

In the wake of the fires, the region had been given $100,000 to spend on promoting the island and the fact that it was open again, which had also encouraged visitors back.

One setback had been the ineligibility to apply for help in the wake of the fires, because no actual structural damage had been caused to buildings on the island.

Campgrounds had also recently been closed due to dingo risk, which Mr Simons said had been heightened as a result of the fires as dingoes were congregating in areas where they could hunt food.

Hervey Bay had also missed out on discounted flights that were part of the Federal Governments’ $1.2 billion tourism support package aiming to get people travelling again.

Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast were included on the list, but the Fraser Coast missed out.

Mr Simons said he was pushing for Hervey Bay to be added to the list of destinations, even if it happened belatedly.

Meanwhile Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Dale Last called for the government to release the report into the fires on Fraser Island.

“That was finalised on the 31st of March and in the interest of transparency and to answer a lot of questions people want answers to he should be releasing it in its entirety as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Last made the call while he was in Gympie this week where he met with Rural Fire Brigades General Manager Justin Choveaux.

Originally published as Island tourism takes $3.7 million fire hit