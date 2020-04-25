Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nothing but footprints on the usually busy Fraser Island beaches.
Nothing but footprints on the usually busy Fraser Island beaches.
News

Isolation on island paradise is like ‘really good holiday’

Carlie Walker
25th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Fraser Island taxi drivers Lisa Walker and Steve Belcher, living in isolation has been like a "really good holiday".

The two have been fishing, walking on the beach, taking photos of hermit crabs and enjoying the sight of local wildlife during the shutdown of the island.

"It's been like a little holiday," Lisa said.

"We've got no work so we've been hunting and gathering every day, going off fishing.

"We've been able to self-sustain, we're not going over to the mainland at all at the moment.

"We're in our own little bubble."

Lisa said it was a very different Easter to the usual influx of visitors to the island.

"On Easter Sunday we were out on the beach for hours and we didn't see a single car."

More Stories

coronavirus fraser island isolation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 across the Fraser Coast

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Anzac Day 2020 across the Fraser Coast

        News On a historic Anzac Day, the people of the Fraser Coast are finding new ways to pay their respects in the time of Covid-19

        Unusual Anzac Day still holds special meaning

        premium_icon Unusual Anzac Day still holds special meaning

        News Despite coronavirus restrictions, Anzac Day retains it’s special meaning for this...

        WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        premium_icon WAR SHIP MILESTONE: We can build world's best again

        News The milestone comes at a significant moment for the nation

        M’boro is proving its defence credentials again

        premium_icon M’boro is proving its defence credentials again

        News The RNM project will create jobs for 90 people