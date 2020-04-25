Isolation on island paradise is like ‘really good holiday’

Nothing but footprints on the usually busy Fraser Island beaches.

Nothing but footprints on the usually busy Fraser Island beaches.

FOR Fraser Island taxi drivers Lisa Walker and Steve Belcher, living in isolation has been like a "really good holiday".

The two have been fishing, walking on the beach, taking photos of hermit crabs and enjoying the sight of local wildlife during the shutdown of the island.

"It's been like a little holiday," Lisa said.

"We've got no work so we've been hunting and gathering every day, going off fishing.

"We've been able to self-sustain, we're not going over to the mainland at all at the moment.

"We're in our own little bubble."

Lisa said it was a very different Easter to the usual influx of visitors to the island.

"On Easter Sunday we were out on the beach for hours and we didn't see a single car."