Israel Folau breaks his silence

Israel Folau with his wife Maria Folau at Kenthurst Uniting Church after a Sunday service.

Israel Folau with his wife Maria Folau at Kenthurst Uniting Church after a Sunday service.

Israel Folau is sticking to his guns no matter what it costs the embattled Wallabies superstar.

And he is continuing to place his faith in his religion, despite the storm airing his beliefs on social media has caused within both the Australian rugby and society in general.

On Wednesday night Folau posted to his Instagram account that: "hell awaits drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" - adding they should "repent".

As a result his future in rugby seemed to be over, with Rugby Australia confirming as much after talks later in the week. In a new interview, Folau said what becomes of his rugby career was now purely God's will.

"It's obviously a decision that's in the process right now but I believe in a God that's in control of all things," Folau told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Whatever His will is, whether that's to continue playing or not, I'm more than happy to do what He wants me to do."

Folau said he would not mind one bit if his rugby career was done as long as he got to do The Lord's work.

"First and foremost, I live for God now. Whatever He wants me to do, I believe His plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If that's not to continue on playing, so be it.

"In saying that, obviously I love playing footy and if it goes down that path I'll definitely miss it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what comes first."

Israel Folau on the field for the Wallabies.

When confronted with the issue of whether he felt his comments on sinners, specifically the gay community - that he alluded to in this week's social media post - and ones he made in the past were something he would like to reconsider, Folau doubled down and backed his views.

"Absolutely not," he said.

"I'll stand on what the Bible says. I share it with love. I can see the other side of the coin where people's reactions are the total opposite to how I'm sharing it.

"But in Ezekiel, chapter 33, verse 11, it says that 'God has no pleasure in the person that's living in sin' - He's a loving God and he wants people to turn away from what they're living in and he'll give them life.

"That's the message that I'm trying to share, even though it comes across as harsh. I can't change what the word of God says."

Despite a large amount of criticism being directed at him Folau said he has the support of his church family and that he does not bare any ill will to those who have delivered harsh comments towards him in the past week.

"Obviously it's a tough time but for me I find comfort in obviously what the Bible says," Folau said.

ISRAEL FIGHTING TO SAVE HIS CAREER

Israel Folau leaving a meeting with Rugby Australia on Friday. Source: 7News

Supported by his professional netballer wife Maria, the three-time John Eales Medallist Folau spent Friday morning at a Sydney cafe with Rugby Union Players' Association boss Prataal Raj and another RUPA representative plotting his next move.

He refused to talk when approached by a TV reporter, but it's understood Folau told Raj he wanted to observe his right to challenge RA's planned sacking at a code of conduct hearing.

Rugby Australia later released a telling joint statement with the NSW Waratahs.

"Our joint position regarding Israel Folau is unchanged," it said. "Following today's meeting, the two organisations will update their respective boards on the matter to consider next steps."

On Friday evening, the NSW Rugby Union doubled down with its own statement, saying Folau had been stood down.

"NSW Rugby Union has stood down Israel Folau from all player duties with the NSW Waratahs until further notice."

RA and NSW Rugby had on Thursday night said Castle had been unable to "directly contact" Folau to advise him of her intention to terminate his $4 million four- year contract.

Castle later took to Twitter to clarify that she'd been in "in constant contact" with Folau's manager Isaac Moses in the 24 hours since his latest social media attacks on homosexuals as well as "drunks, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters", who Folau said were all destined for hell.

"He (Moses) did reach Israel, however I was unable to speak with him," Castle tweeted.

"In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract."

Beyond his fierce commitment to his faith, it remains a mystery as to what had motivated Folau to continue his social media outbursts after being warned last year to express his views in a "respectful" manner.

It would seem incomprehensible that the code-hopping ace would risk his career - and the opportunity to win a World Cup this year with the Wallabies - if he didn't have another playing option.

But with ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie slamming the door shut on Folau attempting to return to the NRL, it appears a move overseas - or retirement - will be his only options if unsuccessful in any appeal against RA's intention to cut him free.

Beattie said the former Test and State of Origin rugby league star "fails the NRL's inclusiveness culture".

Folau's spectacular fall from grace even had the prime minister weighing in on Friday.

"I thought they were terribly insensitive comments and, obviously, that was a matter for the ARU and they've taken that decision," Scott Morrison said.

"It is important that people act with love, care and compassion to their fellow citizens and to speak sensitively to their fellow Australians."

Sport Australia boss Kate Palmer commended Rugby Australia's strong stance against discrimination and vilification and urged all sports to follow suit.