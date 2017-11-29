Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

'It ain't weak to speak': Bombers join mental health cause

STANDING UP: (left to right) moustached men Philip Eisel, Trent Grimditch, Reed Mackay, Lachie Woodhams and Ben Doust of the Hervey Bay Bombers have raised about $700 for Movember.
STANDING UP: (left to right) moustached men Philip Eisel, Trent Grimditch, Reed Mackay, Lachie Woodhams and Ben Doust of the Hervey Bay Bombers have raised about $700 for Movember. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

REED Mackay knows it ain't weak to speak about mental health on or off the field.

The Hervey Bay Bombers player has raised about $700 for the Movember Foundation alongside his fellow teammates, all of whom have grown moustaches to raise awareness of men's health.

For Mackay, being in a footy environment allows him to hear of people who have been touched by the Black Dog.

"This is just bringing it to the table, the leaders of the Bombers are jumping on board as well,” Mackay said.

"It's a great cause, especially over the last few years where we hear more about mental health.”

Mackay said it was a "team camaraderie effort” that was the reason for the players donning their staches.

"I know a few people who have been affected, people away from the Bombers,” he said.

"For a couple of guys it means a bit more to them, so they're pushing the cause more than others.

"But people are a lot more aware now, both on and off the sports field.”

A sausage sizzle to raise money for the Movember Foundsation will be held tonight at the Bombers Football Club from 6pm.

To donate, visit https://au.movember.com/team/2299718.

Topics:  afl fcsport hervey bay bombers afc mental health movember

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Esplanade land recovery could take years: council

Esplanade land recovery could take years: council

IT COULD take years for land along Hervey Bay's esplanade to recover after a local man poisoned dozens of trees.

PHOTOS: Near-record numbers for Bay whale watching

A humpback shows off during a whale watching tour.

Operators recorded 52,000 people visit.

YOUR SAY: Viral photo reaches global audience

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a patient headed to palliative care.

The story made headlines around the world.

WATCH: Meet Mr Ignite who plays with fire for a living

BURN BABY: The Fraser Coast fire breather Carbon Ignite.

He quit his day job to follow his passion of fire breathing.

Local Partners

SPEEDWAY: King of the Ring is just the start

WITH more than 100 cars at one of their major weekends, it's onwards and upwards for the Maryborough Speedway.

New premises for amateur fishing club

Club president Graeme Legg with Ted Sorensen.

Ted Sorensen opens new venue for local fishing club.

Time to right wrong: Belcher says Billy has point to prove

Billy Slater (left) tries to evade Kangaroos teammate Ben Hunt during a training run.

Belcher says World Cup brain explosion weighs on Slater's mind