'It ain't weak to speak': Bombers join mental health cause

STANDING UP: (left to right) moustached men Philip Eisel, Trent Grimditch, Reed Mackay, Lachie Woodhams and Ben Doust of the Hervey Bay Bombers have raised about $700 for Movember. Blake Antrobus

REED Mackay knows it ain't weak to speak about mental health on or off the field.

The Hervey Bay Bombers player has raised about $700 for the Movember Foundation alongside his fellow teammates, all of whom have grown moustaches to raise awareness of men's health.

For Mackay, being in a footy environment allows him to hear of people who have been touched by the Black Dog.

"This is just bringing it to the table, the leaders of the Bombers are jumping on board as well,” Mackay said.

"It's a great cause, especially over the last few years where we hear more about mental health.”

Mackay said it was a "team camaraderie effort” that was the reason for the players donning their staches.

"I know a few people who have been affected, people away from the Bombers,” he said.

"For a couple of guys it means a bit more to them, so they're pushing the cause more than others.

"But people are a lot more aware now, both on and off the sports field.”

A sausage sizzle to raise money for the Movember Foundsation will be held tonight at the Bombers Football Club from 6pm.

To donate, visit https://au.movember.com/team/2299718.