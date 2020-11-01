‘It is a total shock’: Bay’s LNP candidate reacts to vote

New LNP candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay Steve Coleman with retiring MP Ted Sorensen and LNP leader Deb Frecklington.

HERVEY Bay's LNP candidate Steve Coleman has taken to Facebook to tell his supporters he is keeping a close eye on the vote.

He is currently trailing behind ALP candidate Adrian Tantari.

"Well it has been a hard fought campaign," he wrote.

"I would like to thank everyone for supporting me in keeping Hervey Bay as an LNP seat.

"It is a total shock to see the extent of the Labor support in Queensland.

"Hervey Bay is still too close to call and so I am keeping a close eye on the count.

"We have around 75 per cent (of the) count completed so the late postal will be crucial."

At the end of counting for the day, the race remains tight in Hervey Bay.

Currently, Mr Tantari has 11,153 votes, with 39.73 per cent of the total vote, with Mr Coleman on 9644 votes and 34.36 per cent of the total vote.

One Nation's Damian Huxham has 11.21 per cent of the vote and independent candidate Stuart Taylor has 8.91 per cent of the total vote.

Postal votes and preferences are yet to be factored in, which could be the deciding factors.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, with 11.39 per cent of the vote directed voters to preference the LNP on his how-to-vote card, while independent Stuart Taylor, with 9.82 per cent of the vote, had Labor second on his how-to-vote card.