It is easy to avoid the drama and enjoy sport

WHEN glancing at headlines surrounding sport it is so easy to forget why you love the game.

From doping dramas, prison sentences, disgusting and lewd acts to other unspeakable off-field issues, sport's stars - the athletes - have just about done it all.

But given the seemingly endless torrent of what many fans would describe as "bad news", is it easy to avoid the drama and just enjoy games from whichever sport you love most?

If you have a remote control, a disciplined outlook, an internet connection and a few subscriptions, definitely.

This week's sport cartoon from Peter Broelman, shown above, made me stop and think about how much sport I consume, and whether or not it was for the love of the games or the dramatic stories from behind the curtain we may not normally find out if we strictly watched only what happened on the field, or court, or other playing arena.

Sport is supposed to be fun, and technology's evolution means there is a heap of world sporting content at our fingertips. Whether it is on digital TV channels, through PayTV operators, or subscriptions to the United States' biggest competitions like the NFL and NBA, there is a plethora of options available to escape negative news and be truly immersed in sport.

As a fan of most sports armed with an internet connection, I could easily cram 50 hours of world sporting content into a 24-hour day.

This week, we have The Ashes' fifth Test and the men's and women's Big Bash Leagues on free-to-air TV, the Cycling Australia Road National Championships on Facebook, and countless NBA games broadcast live every day through their app. That doesn't include replays of winter sports fixtures on Pay TV, football games from the world's biggest competitions, and ESPN's coverage of college sport.

For fans, there's never been a better time to immerse yourself in sports you love, and to explore others you don't necessarily know much about.

That's before you consider local competitions, some of which will return this week.

Both Hervey Bay and Maryborough cricket competitions are due to return tomorrow, pending the fields' condition after the week's heavy rain.

Several cyclists will travel up the Bruce Highway for the Bundaberg International Cycling Spectacular next week, an event drawing some of cycling's biggest names.

Local softball competitions are due to return on January 20, while prospective triathletes have a month to prepare for the next Hervey Bay Triathlon Club race.

There's plenty to love about sport, you just have to look.