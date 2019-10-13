‘It is just s**t’: Crash wipes out possible podium finish

Stills of the crash between Mostert and Waters

CHAZ Mostert sensationally took out his teammate Cameron Waters in an all-Tickford tangle that left their boss fuming.

Sending furious fists flying into benches inside the Tickford Racing garage, Mostert ended both his and Waters' dream of winning the Bathurst 1000 when mowed down his mates Mustang in a 250km/h collision.

Tickford boss Tim Edwards stormed away from reporters in the aftermath to the double crash that took out his two best cars.

Coming third and in contention to conquer Mount Panorama for the first time, Waters held back tears after being knocked out of the race with just 37 laps to go.

Mostert sideswiped Waters during a mistimed overtaking attempt into the Chase.

"It is just shit,'' Waters said.

"I am absolutely gutted. I have no words really and it is just really disappointing.''

Shattered mechanics and engineers consoled Waters when he finally made his way back into the gutted garage.

The crash wiped the teammates out of contention.

"We were on track for a podium so it is really shit,'' Waters said.

"We were fuel saving and Chaz was obviously trying to race me to pass me when he was meant to be fuel saving.

"I don't know. He has just made a mistake. I just don't know what to say because the car was fast and we would have been on the podium.''

Mostert and Waters also collided at Pukekohe last round in a fiery prequel to the Bathurst disaster.

"It is a common occurrence between us,'' Waters said.

"Again it is shit and shit for the team because everyone in here puts in so many hours and they all deserve so much better than that.

"We should have had one car and maybe two on the podium and instead we both ended up in the dirt.''

Edwards slammed the pair as stupid last round when they collided in New Zealand.

"It was stupid," Edwards said. "The pair should not be fighting that hard, but sh*t happens."

Edwards refused to speak about the accident in the immediate aftermath to the dream crushing incident.

Mostert was able to continue after his team made emergency repairs to his car.

With Waters' day done, Mostert was left in a fight at the back of the field and was almost two laps down when he resumed the 1000km race.

ANOTHER CRASH DERAILS RACE ROOKIES

Carbon dioxide poisoning and big late-race crash - it was a dramatic Bathurst debut for young wildcards Brodie and Jake Kostecki.

The youngest drivers on the Mount Panorama grid, the drama started before the race had officially started when Brodie was forced to jump out of the car on the formation lap after he was overcome by fumes following a cool-box failure.

Brodie also suffered burning eyes and breathing difficulties after the cool-box malfunction, jumping out of the car at the top of Conrod Straight and forcing the start of the 1000km classic to be delayed for 15 minutes while his car was towed back to pit lane.

The 21-year-old was treated with oxygen for carbon dioxide poisoning at the circuit medical centre and also underwent a concussion test to ascertain if he was fit get back behind the wheel.

But after treatment he was cleared by Supercars' chief medical officer to return to racing after his cousin Jake had jumped in to replace him for the opening stint of the race.

Oh no Jake Kostecki!



The pair had avoided any more trouble after the initial drama until Jake, 19, slammed the pair's family-run Commodore into the wall on lap 113, prompting the safety car and ending their race.

Brodie was lost for words after watching his cousin's crash unfold on the screens in the team garage.

"That is shattering … that's tough," Brodie said.

"I'm not sure what happened, but we'll just have to see."

Brodie had earlier described his warm-up lap medical drama as a "scary feeling".

"It was a really rough start, not ideal," Brodie said.

"It was very scary. It's not my first time having carbon dioxide poisoning, but when you do get it your whole mind and process - everything stops.

"It was a bit scary in the car, I just went to flick my helmet air on and the coolsuit wasn't connected up properly inside the box, so I was just breathing in all the dry ice.

"It was a bit of a scary feeling but as soon as I jumped out the car and started breathing some of the Bathurst air I was all good."

- Bec Williams