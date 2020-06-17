Menu
WE”RE BACK: Bingera captain Daniel Watson holds the silverware aloft after winning the Wide Bay Premier League Grand Final last year. The side will be able to defend their premiership this year.
Sport

IT IS ON: Football is resuming in Wide Bay

BRENDAN BOWERS
Shane Jones
&
17th Jun 2020 11:33 AM
FOOTBALL: Wide Bay’s premier football competition will be back next month.

The NewsMail can reveal a letter was sent to clubs confirming that play will resume in the Wide Bay Premier League and other competitions on July 10 and 11.

It followed a meeting on Monday night with Football Queensland Wide Bay to discuss the season.

All competitions will commence from July 10 and 11 and will be completed by October 30.

But the Wide Bay Premier League and Wide Bay League 2 could go longer.

According to the letter all games will be held in the regular season with the season finishing on October 18.

The next three weeks will see finals held, which could end the season on November 7.

The NewsMail is seeking clarification on that.

The ladies will also have a Wide Bay Ladies League, according to the letter, which will run over 14 rounds and include finals.

A date start is unknown but grading will finish on July 10.

In the other grades, competition will also be held.

The Fraser Coast ladies division 1 and division 2, Fraser Coast youth girls and Bundaberg men in division 2 and 3 will have 18 rounds of competition with finals as well.

In juniors, all under-16, under-14, under-13 and under-12 just for Bundy competitions will have 17 weeks with finals.

Fraser Coast under-12 in division 1 and division 2 will finish grading on July 10 and then have 14 rounds of competition and finals.

The best Fraser Coast and Bundy teams from each age group will also battle again in the Wide Bay Champions Cup, which will return as well.

The mini-roos for the Fraser Coast will start on July 11 and run to October 17.

For Bundaberg the clubs will work with Football Queensland Wide Bay to get it running.

But nothing has been confirmed yet.

There will be more to come during the day.

