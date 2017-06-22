It looks like it will be a perfect weekend on the water

We're in for near perfect conditions on the water this weekend.

DON'T let the recent strong winds put you off boating on the weekend.

The Fraser Coast is set for close to perfect conditions on the water from Saturday.

Winds reached 20-25 knots off the Bay in the early hours of Wednesday morning but by the weekend the windy weather is due to drop to 5-10 knots.

Winds off the coast of Fraser Island are expected to reach anywhere between 10-15 knots.

Hervey Bay Water Police are urging boaties to ensure they have the appropriate safety gear to suit the conditions and to check expiry dates on EPIRBS.

Acting Sergeant Joe Moran said on the spot fines would be issued for out of date EPIRBS.