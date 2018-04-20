Is it okay to favour a child? Fraser Coast mums weigh in

A MOTHER'S confession that she favours one of her children prompted an outraged response online.

Now Fraser Coast parents have weighed in on her statement, with most agreeing it's never appropriate to admit you have a favourite child.

Alisha Tierney-March, 32, says not only is her two-year-old daughter, Kennedie, her favourite, but her other children know it.

Ms Tierney-March appeared on This Morning on British network ITV to make her dramatic confession.

Hervey Bay mum of six Jodie Tangikara said it was wrong to openly state one favoured a child.

"Imagine how the other kids feel," she said.

Jodie said every child had different qualities that made them unique and it would be impossible for her to pick a favourite among her children.

"You don't pick a favourite. That's not cool," she said.

But a new survey shows that having a favourite is not as rare as one might think, with almost a quarter of parents admitting they favour one child, according to a 1000-person poll conducted by parenting website Mumsnet.

More than half of those who said they had a favourite said their youngest child was their favoured child, with a qurter saying their oldest was their favourite.

Middle children can in last in the favoured department.

More than 60 per cent said they didn't have a favourite and 14 per cent said they weren't sure.

More than 40 per cent with their favourite reminded them of themselves, while about 22 per cent said their favourite was the best looking of their children.

Grandparents were even more guilty of picking sides. Gransnet, a similar site for grandparents, surveyed 1111 grandparents, and found 42 per cent confessed to preferring one of their grandchildren - in 40 per cent of cases, the eldest.

Hervey Bay mum of two Amanda Coop said parents couldn't help the way they felt if they did favour a child.

But the most important thing was not openly favouring one child over another.

Mrs Coop said she her children were both very different, but she loved them both equally.

Mrs Tangikara said she felt most parents would by against openly favouring one child.

"Personally I could never tell my kids I favour one more than the others."

Lee Broom said she loved both her boys unconditionally.

"They have different strengths and weaknesses and likes and dislikes," she said.

"I just feel very blessed to have them and their beautiful families close by."