‘It sounded like a lightning bolt’: Two dead in crash

Police investigate the scene after the crash. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police investigate the scene after the crash. Picture: Steve Tyson

Two young men who died when the stolen car they are travelling in crashed into a pole in Sydney's west early this morning may have been pursued by a second car at the time.

The stolen car left the road and hit a telegraph pole about 4.20am at the intersection of Cowpasture Rd and The Horsley Drive in Abbotsbury.

Emergency services work at the scene early this morning. Picture: Steve Tyson

Two men were thrown from the car and died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified.

An ambulance spokesman said a third male, a 17-year-old passenger, was treated by paramedics at the scene for back pain and was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a stable condition under police guard.

Police look over the crime scene this morning. Picture: Adam Yip / Second Story

The Daily Telegraph has been told the men were in a stolen car that was being pursued by second car, which was not a police car.

Fairfield Police Station Detective Inspector Ritchie Sim said he did not want to speculate on the cause of the crash.

"We'll leave that to the crash investigators. It's important we don't speculate as to what happened," he said.

"We've had a number of witnesses come forward and we hope more will contact us with dash-cam footage."

A tent provides privacy and rain cover as the coroner’s team collect the bodies of the men. Picture: Adam Yip/ Second Story

Detective Inspector Sim said the tragic crash was an important reminder to slow down in wet conditions.

"Slow down in the rain. It's important people drive safely and get home safely," he said.

Neighbour Christine Willcocks said she woke to a "lightning bolt" sound and thought it was a gunshot.

"It was a 'kapow' kind of noise. It sounded like a lightning bolt. Or a gunshot. Then I heard a man yelling. They would have been flying down the street," Ms Willcocks said.

Crash investigators will determine the cause of the crash. Picture: Adam Yip/ Second Story

NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Keshwan paid his tributes to the victims and the first responders.

"Paramedics and emergency services were faced with a horrific scene this morning. Our hearts go out to the friends and families affected by this tragic event," Mr Keshwan said.

"We urge the public to take care when getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle especially in these horrendous conditions."

Paramedic treat a male at the crash scene. Picture: Steve Tyson

Emergency services work at the scene early this morning. Picture: Steve Tyson

Emergency services work at the scene early this morning. Picture: Steve Tyson

Originally published as 'It sounded like a lightning bolt': Two dead in stolen car crash