It took 16 years, but the long arm of the law caught up

IT TOOK 16 years for the long arm of the law to catch up with Peter John Markham.

It was June 10, 2001, when the Deception Bay man was stopped by police in Richmond St, Maryborough.

Markham was asked to do a breath test and returned a blood alcohol reading of .212%.

But he failed to appear in court on the charge and it was until this week that the charge - and another of failing to appear in accordance with a bail undertaking - were heard before Maryborough Magistrate's Court.

Back in 2001, Markham was 24, Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink was on the radio and the first The Fast and the Furious film was in cinemas.

Markham, now 40, pleaded guilty to both offences.

Magistrate John Smith asked Markham why he had failed to have the matter dealt with.

"I had to work," Markham said.

Mr Smith reminded him it had been 16 years in which the matters could have been heard.

Markham said he thought the charge had been heard along with other matters in a Sydney court.

"I might look like I came down in the last shower but I'm not that thick," Mr Smith replied.

The court heard Markham was in a de facto relationship and was caring for his two-month-old daughter.

He also had two sons, aged 2, 9 and 18.

Markham was a roofer by trade but had stopped working in order to care for his child.

The court was told Markham had been drinking and had decided to ride his bike instead of getting behind the wheel.

Markham was fined $500 for failed to appear and $550 for riding his bike while intoxicated.

No order was made as to his driver's licence.